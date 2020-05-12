(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis city leaders are holding a virtual open house as they take public input over the next week-and-a-half for the plan called Design Downtown. You go to a website, answer some questions, look at a few pictures and then react to the current 10-year plan for the downtown area. Urban planners spent the last nine months putting it together. The Design Downtown plan should be done late next month and submitted to the city in July.
(Bridgeton, MO) -- The Missouri auction company Cox Automotive is laying off about 315 workers at its locations in Bridgeton and in Kansas City. In a letter to the state, the company says the furloughs will begin around May 17 and could last up to 16 weeks -- or even become permanent. Cox Automotive points to the coronavirus as the reason for the layoffs. The company says it will keep paying medical benefits, including the employees' share, during the furlough period.
(Washington, DC) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, including Missouri Republican Josh Hawley, wants federal aid for pork producers forced to euthanize pigs due to processing plant closures. The Senators say more than 40 percent of meat processing capacity has been idled. They say the downstream impact of idled plants is full farms, creating an animal welfare crisis due to overcrowding and the challenge of providing enough feed and water. The letter the senators signed says pork producers send to market more than two million pigs weekly. If 20 percent of processing is idle, around 400 thousands pig must be disposed of each week.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Versions of a bill creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program is headed to the negotiating table between a group of House and Senate members. Missouri is the only state in the nation without a statewide system to check for alleged misuse of prescription drugs. About 90 percent of the state is already using the St. Louis County system, but bill sponsor Holly Rehder (REED ur) says her legislation has increased patient privacy protections. Opponents of the proposal say such a database would violate personal liberties.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Dozens of residents in north St. Louis turned out Monday for a free COVID-19 testing event, in one of the hardest-hit zip codes in the state. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Steven Roberts has pushed to expand coronavirus testing, and he hosted the event. The 63113 zip code is one of the hot spots in St. Louis city. A detailed map from the St. Louis City Department of Health shows that there are 152 COVID-19 cases in that zip code. Roberts says the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on St. Louis' African American community.