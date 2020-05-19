(Des Peres, MO) -- A Missouri mother says she thought she was watching her son be killed. Marvia Gray and her son have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Des Peres and four of its police officers. The officers are accused of assault and battery, false imprisonment and malicious and false prosecution over an incident March 23rd. Marvia and Derek Gray are black – most of the officers are white. They say they were told Derek Gray had stolen the 65-inch flat-screen T-V he was trying to return. City officials say video surveillance shows the actions of the officers were justifiable.
(Kingston, MO) -- A judge in Callaway County has approved a settlement between the family of two murdered Wisconsin brothers and the man accused of killing them. The settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit filed last December is for four million dollars. Garland Nelson is facing two counts of first-degree murder and could get the death penalty if convicted. The burned remains of Nicholas and Justin Diemel were found at locations in Missouri and Nebraska. Also a part of the lawsuit were Nelson’s mother, Tomme Fell, and the family’s cattle business, J-4-S Enterprises.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A search is underway for a man who allegedly shot and killed two other men and critical injured a woman in Kansas City. The victims and the shooter reportedly got into an argument at an apartment – triggering the shooting. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweets the killings are the fourth double homicide in the past two weeks. He says since mid-March, Kansas City has had more than two dozen people killed in homicides.
(Washington, DC) -- A national highway safety organization is calling on Missouri's governor to veto legislation that would allow some motorcyclists to ride without a helmet. The provision was included in a transportation bill. It would allow riders 26 and older to operate a motorcycle without a helmet if they have both medical insurance and proof of financial responsibility. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety says the helmet law saves lives and prevents life-long brain trauma. Supporters of the repeal say it's an issue of freedom. This is a perennial issue that's been debated annually at the Missouri Capitol for more than 20 years. At least three governors ... including GOP Governor Mike Parson in 2019 ... have vetoed the helmet repeal.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation wants the public’s feedback about a proposed hunting season for black bears. The proposed season would be open only to Missouri residents and could begin as early as the fall of 2021. The Missouri Ozarks is home to an estimated 540 to 840 black bears. The Conservation Department says those numbers increase each year, and so does the range where you can find the bears in Missouri.