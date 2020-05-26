(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis County officials have issued a travel advisory in response to Lake of the Ozarks partygoers defying social distancing measures over the weekend. They want residents who were there and ignored guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days or until testing negative for the virus. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson tells M-S-N-B-C the risky behavior is going to be felt across the region and probably the Midwest. Missouri Health Department Director Randall Williams says when young and healthy individuals who get the virus without showing symptoms transmit it to a more vulnerable person, that’s when tragic events could happen. Williams offers a stern warning – “Coronavirus is still here.”
(Lee’s Summit, MO) -- Contract workers at the U-S National Benefits Center at two locations in the Kansas City area have been notified of pending layoffs. The center processes paperwork for U-S Citizenship and Immigration Services. About one thousand contract employees would be affected – making it one of the largest mass layoffs of the year for the Kansas City area. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the federal agency directly and it is seeking emergency funding from Congress. Otherwise, its leaders say they will run out of money this summer.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis County police say a man from the Tower Grove South neighborhood had a romantic relationship with the woman he’s accused of killing. Twenty-seven-year-old Darius Ware turned himself in to authorities and he is being held without bond. Investigators say the two got into an argument Sunday and he shot her in the neck. A relative of the victim identified the suspect. Video evidence confirms he was at the scene and was arguing with the victim. Her name hasn’t been released.
(Marionville, MO) -- Authorities in southwestern Missouri are investigating a woman’s death. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies report they found the body of a 53-year-old woman at a home north of Marionville Monday afternoon. Deputies arrested her 40-year-old boyfriend and took him in for questioning. No names have been released and investigators aren’t saying how the woman died or what might have led up to her death.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s secretary of state has certified an initiative petition which seeks to put Medicaid expansion before the state’s voters in November. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow state residents who qualify to be eligible for medical assistance and receive coverage for the health benefits service package. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office certified the petitioner submitted more than 341 thousand signatures by May 1st.