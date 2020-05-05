(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers say the atmosphere is subdued as they work on the state budget this week. State Senator Dan Hegeman says normally legislators tend to be social people who enjoy visiting. Right now, Hegeman says, they are restricted from doing that and many are working remotely. He says senators are trying to maintain the six-foot social distance recommendation and most of them are wearing masks. One of the biggest differences is seen in committee hearings – where the public is no longer present. National Guard soldiers stand at the Capitol entrance taking the temperature of all visitors and asking them questions before they are allowed to enter.
(Kingston, MO) -- An accused killer in northwest Missouri is asking for a new judge and a change of venue for his trial. Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer is facing two counts of first-degree murder. His attorneys entered the two motions during a Monday hearing in Caldwell County. Prosecutors say he killed 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 34-year-old Justin Diemel last summer. Their remains were found at locations in Missouri and Nebraska. They had traveled from Shawano County to Nelson’s farm to collect a 250-thousand-dollar debt.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police are blaming illegal street racing for shootings which left seven people wounded last weekend. Saturday night, officers say they came upon a group of more than one thousand people at about 9:00 p-m. The group was dispersed, but there were some fights as people regrouped at other locations a little later. Police say they know about seven people who were wounded and their injuries range from minor to life-threatening. Police haven’t announced any arrests and no names have been released of the victims.
(Sikeston, MO) -- A tip from an anonymous caller helped officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety recover two missing girls Sunday. Five-year-old Amiracle J. Henry and three-year-old Amaya L. Marr weren’t hurt. Officers were told their non-custodial mother took the girls from foster care. Twenty-seven-year-old Akira Marr was seen putting the children in a vehicle and driving away. The anonymous tip led officers to a motel in Miner and the girls were returned to the Department of Family Services. Marr is being held on charges of parental kidnapping.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal lawsuit was filed Monday in an effort to block an emergency order keeping businesses closed. While the state of Missouri was relaxing its stay-at-home instruction, St. Louis and St. Louis County wasn’t. The suit was filed on behalf of an antique store and a gym. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page say they will revisit their stay-at-home orders by the middle of this month. The lawsuit points to Missouri statutes, saying only the director of Health and Senior Services has the authority to order businesses to be closed.