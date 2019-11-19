(North Platte, NE) -- The remains of one of the two missing Wisconsin brothers assumed murdered has been discovered in southwestern Nebraska. A rancher called authorities to say he found human remains in a stock trailer he bought in Missouri. Investigators think those remains belong to either Nicolas or Justin Diemel. Officials from Caldwell County, Missouri and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol flew to Nebraska to collect the remains for testing. Garland Joseph Nelson is charged with murder in their disappearance which was reported last July.
(Joplin, MO) -- Two people were found dead inside a Webb City dentist's office Monday. A shooting was confirmed at the office of Doctor Camille Hostetter. Webb City police haven’t identified the parties involved, but they say neither was a patient. Witnesses told reporters they were ushered back into the waiting room when authorities arrived. Police say they aren’t looking for any suspects and there is no existing threat to public safety.
(Columbia, MO) -- Missouri deer hunters are being asked to be on the lookout in rural areas for evidence possibly tied to the case of a missing Columbia woman. Mengqi Ji Elledge has been missing for more than a month and her husband, Joseph Elledge, admitted to traveling through remote parts of Missouri after he reported her missing. The man has not been charged in her disappearance, but he’s in jail on a child abuse charge. Firearms deer hunting season continues through November 26.
(Cassville, MO) -- A 27-year-old man reported missing in Oklahoma was found dead over the weekend near Roaring River State Park. The remains of Ritchie Vaughn Ellis were found in the Mark Twain National Forest. No foul play was indicated. Ellis was reported missing last January when he failed to show up for work in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.