(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Division of Tourism isn’t saying whether its director, Ward Franz, resigned or was fired. Franz had been accused of excessive taxpayer-funded travel and improperly accepting gifts from a state vendor. He left the job last Friday. A whistleblower had filed a complaint last month alleging Franz accepted baseball tickets valued at more than one-thousand dollars for games played at Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park. Franz was chief of staff for Mike Parson when the governor was serving as Missouri’s lieutenant governor.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The police chief in Kansas City is urging Missouri lawmakers to take action involving gun violence, saying there have been 123 homicides in Kansas City this year. Chief Rick Smith testified Monday before the Senate Interim Committee on Public Safety, saying "if there was a terrorist attack with this many deaths, we would have a much larger response." The committee also heard testimony about the heroin problem in southwest Missouri. One witness describes the heroin problem there as unimaginable.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor has signed an executive order closing Missouri state offices on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving itself is one of the 12 official state holidays, so Governor Mike Parson's executive order means state employees will be off both days. Governor Parson describes Thanksgiving as "a time to count our blessings and be with family and friends."
(Licking, MO) -- A convicted killer from southwest Missouri who was sentenced to life in prison for the gruesome execution-style murders of two men in 1996 has died in prison. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 44-year-old Brandon Hutchison died of apparent natural causes at the state prison in Licking. Prosecutors say Hutchison killed Brian and Ronald Yates in 1996 in Lawrence County. The victims were shot execution-style, through each eye.