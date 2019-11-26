(San Luis, AZ) -- A Missouri fugitive has been arrested at a border crossing in Arizona as he tried to re-enter the United States from Mexico. Sixty-year-old Garland Wisley is wanted for a January 13th killing in Columbia. Thirty-eight-year-old John Albers was shot to death and an arrest warrant was issued in Wisley’s name two days later. Authorities say extradition back to Missouri is currently pending for Wisley who was identified by witnesses to the shooting.
(Pleasant Hill, MO) -- The National Weather Service says northwest Missouri could receive a half-inch of snow today (Tuesday). It's part of a winter storm that the government meteorologists in Pleasant Hill say will produce near-blizzard conditions in central Nebraska. The Weather Service says the system will clip Atchison and Nodaway counties. Residents in central and western Missouri may be dealing with thunderstorms this evening, with winds of up to 60 miles per hour between 6:00-and-10:00 P-M.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Witness protection and relocation is being called a top priority for Governor Mike Parson and the mayors of Missouri's four largest cities. They met Monday in Jefferson City behind closed doors. Springfield Mayor Ken McClure says they're focused on finding solutions, especially on witness protection. Another priority is keeping guns out of the hands of those under 18. The mayors of St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia also took part Monday, along with their respective police chiefs.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees are due to arrive in Jefferson City in one week. The 30-foot white pine going on the Mansion lawn comes from Salem in southern Missouri. The tree for the Mansion staircase is a 17-foot Norway spruce from Hermann. The Mansion’s annual lighting of the tree will be Friday, December 6, at 6:00 P-M.