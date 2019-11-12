(Maryville, MO) -- A St. Joseph man out on parole allegedly broke into an elderly Maryville couple’s home early Sunday and threatened them with a knife and ax. K-Q-T-V television in St. Joseph reports 23-year-old Trevin James Wilmes is accused of taking the couple’s cell phones, cash, a television, truck and other items. Wilmes has been out on parole since September after being charged with 18 felonies.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Jefferson City School District has bought more than 30 properties damaged by a tornado in May. The school board approved two-million dollars in October to buy property near Jefferson City High School. The district says most of the buildings need to be torn down and the land could be designated for additional athletic use. The money to buy the properties came from the district receiving extra revenue.
(Miner, MO) -- A southeast Missouri woman has been killed when she stepped out of a moving vehicle Sunday. Thirty-three-year-old Samantha Wilkinson of Sikeston suffered fatal injuries when she was hit by a trailer being towed by the vehicle she had been riding in. K-F-V-S-T-V reports Wilkinson died in the incident near Miner. Investigators want to know why Wilkerson got out of the moving vehicle.
(Waynesville, MO) -- Snow and a wintry mix in Waynesville and St. Robert forced the cancellation of Monday’s Veterans Day parade near Fort Leonard Wood. Frigid temperatures were also a factor. The grand marshal for the parade would have been retired Staff Sergeant Daniel Barnes, who was severely injured in a rocket-propelled grenade attack in Iraq. Some ceremonies were held. The state officially honored Korean War veterans from Missouri during a special Veterans Day ceremony at the state Veterans Home in Warrensburg. Veterans Commission Director Colonel Grace Link and Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten attended the event and presented state pins to soldiers who protected South Korea from the Communist invasion.