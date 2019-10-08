(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Democratic leader in the Missouri House says 100-thousand Missouri children have lost their Medicaid health care coverage, adding it's a "true emergency." A House subcommittee will hold a hearing today (Tuesday) in Jefferson City to discuss Medicaid expansion. Kirkwood Democratic State Representative Deb Lavender predicts state revenue will increase if Medicaid expansion happens. G-O-P House Speaker Elijah Haahr opposes it because it requires a 10 percent match. Haahr says Medicaid expansion "would blow a sizable hole in our general revenue budget." Statistics provided by the state Department of Social Services show the number of Missourians on Medicaid has decreased from 953-thousand in August 2018 to 850-thousand.
(Florissant, MO) -- St. Louis County police say a 27-year-old driver has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal hit-and-run accident which left a four-year-old boy dead and his two-year-old sister seriously injured. The accident happened last Friday night while the children were crossing a street with their mother. Investigators say Demetrius Cole was driving at a high rate of speed with his headlights turned off at about 9:30 P-M. He was driving on a revoked license and was already facing a pending D-W-I case.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 46-year-old Springfield man has been charged with statutory rape after getting a teenage girl pregnant. Police were led to Dennis M. Robinson by an anonymous tip on an online home-school chatroom. Detectives contacted the father of the 16-year-old victim who named Robinson as the suspected father of the unborn baby. D-N-A test confirmed the suspicion. Robinson is being held in the Greene County Jail.
(Louisiana, MO) -- You have an opportunity to be one of the people to press the button to blow up the aging Champ Clark bridge in northeast Missouri. The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce is handling a Missouri raffle, and Pittsfield High School is doing one for Illinois residents. The drawing will take place a week from today (Tuesday). The old Champ Clark bridge was built in 1928 and is named after former U-S House Speaker Champ Clark, who was from Bowling Green.