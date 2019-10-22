(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has stopped more than two million dollars in payments to a company trying to rip off the state’s Medicaid program. The amount could be even higher as the investigation continues into several out-of-state companies trying to get repaid for phony genetic tests done mainly on senior citizens. In many of these genetic testing cases, the companies are enticing people through telemarketing and booths at public events or health fairs. The names of the companies have not been disclosed.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis County Councilman wants the feds to audit the Loop Trolley company which is operating the city’s new streetcar service. Mark Harder is introducing a resolution this week for the U-S Department of Transportation to look for potential misuse of funds, including federal money. The streetcar is at risk of going under. The federal government covered about 75 percent of the 51-and-a-half-million dollar project cost.
(Springfield, MO) -- The National Weather Service in Springfield confirms two tornadoes touched down Monday night in Christian County, south of Springfield. The tornadoes hit in rural areas of the county. Federal survey teams were still in the field Monday afternoon viewing storm damage. Weather Service meteorologist Doug Kramer says it is too early to tell if damage in Springfield was caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds. Kramer says there were no deaths or serious injuries in the storms.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Ground will be broken in January on a new 92-million dollar visitor center at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis. The work should be completed by the spring of 2022. The Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center will replace the Ridgway Center which opened 37 years ago. It is said to lack the capacity to handle the estimated one million visitors to the Botanical Garden every year. Private funding will pay for the project.