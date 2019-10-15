(Sedalia, MO) -- Eight-million dollars in new upgrades are about to begin at the sprawling state fairgrounds in Sedalia. Senate Infrastructure Committee Chairman Doug Libla successfully pushed for the repairs, even though his Bootheel district is 260 miles away from Sedalia. Senator Libla notes many students in his district travel to Sedalia every August to learn about agriculture. The Missouri Department of Agriculture says design, bid or construction will be starting soon. A complete electrical upgrade to the swine barn is planned, along with a new 150-site campground for exhibitors only. Planned improvements also include a complete renovation of the old sheep pavilion.
(Hong Kong, CN) -- Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley is in Hong Kong witnessing protesters who have been rallying in the streets for months for democracy. Hawley says the Chinese Communist Party is trying to censor Americans from talking about the protests and he says he’s not going to put up with that. Hawley says the Chinese government has used violent tactics against its own people risking their lives for their freedom.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Grants begin going out this month to students who have been awarded money through Missouri’s new Fast Track financial aid program. Fast Track is designed to fill Missouri’s greatest workforce needs by covering the full cost of schooling for adults 25 or older pursuing a certificate, credential or bachelor's in a high demand field. It has already had about 400 applications and funds are still available for many more. Some of the industries in greatest need include teaching, skilled trades, agriculture, allied health and STEM-related jobs.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A longtime Missouri lawmaker who served as a leader in the Legislative Black Caucus has passed away, according to former State Representative Randy Dunn. Kansas City Democrat Yvonne Wilson served in the Missouri Senate from 2005-to-2010 after serving in the Missouri House from 1999-to-2005. Dunn describes Wilson as a "fierce advocate, fighter and voice for marginalized communities." Wilson began her career as a teacher, after graduating from Lincoln University in Jefferson City. Wilson was the first African-American to serve as the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals president.