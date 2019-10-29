(St. Louis, MO) -- A hearing is underway to decide the fate of Missouri’s only abortion clinic. The state's Administrative Hearing Commission started listening to arguments Monday over whether Planned Parenthood can keep its abortion license. Dr. David Eisenberg of Planned Parenthood in St. Louis says he remains optimistic. Meanwhile, abortion opponents held a demonstration outside of Planned Parenthood during the hearings. The state has refused to renew Planned Parenthood’s license to perform abortions, citing concerns that include failed abortions.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Another northwest Missouri man has been sentenced for his role in the largest organic grain fraud scheme in U-S history. Fifty-two-year-old John Burton of Clarksdale has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison. He is the fifth person sentenced for the scheme which totaled more than 120-million dollars. Another Missouri man and three Nebraska farmers were previously sentenced. Burton grew grain that was not organic and sold it to Randy Constant of nearby Chillicothe, knowing that Constant was going to market and sell the grain as organic.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Columbia police officer misfired – accidentally hitting another Columbia officer with a taser probe while trying to get an unruly person under control. The officer who fired the taser last Thursday immediately shut off the device. The other officer did not suffer any injuries. The suspect was restrained in the process and later charged for causing a disturbance at a grocery store.
(Greenville, MO) -- A southeast Missouri company has been cited and fined 223-thousand dollars for an accident where a worker died in a fall earlier this year. In April, the Kerry Ingredients employee in Greenville fell while trying to put out a fire at the plant. OSHA says an inspection of the site found that the company failed to provide fall protection to workers and train them to properly respond to such emergencies. Kerry is known for its liquid smoke products.