(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expanding the major disaster declaration in Missouri to include 14 more counties and the city of St. Louis. Governor Mike Parson said “We appreciate the hard work of our local emergency managers and officials to gather damage information and comply with all the federal requirements. Their residents will now benefit from their efforts.” The counties now eligible for reimbursements for emergency response costs and repairs to roads and bridges are Benton, Boone, Callaway, Clay, Cooper, Dunklin, Gasconade, Howard, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles and St. Clair. Several areas of the state suffered property and infrastructure damage from historic flooding, storms and tornadoes from April 29th to July 5th.
(St.Louis, MO) -- A federal judge in St. Louis is ordering Ameren Missouri to take measures to comply with the Clean Air Act. The ruling says Ameren needs to install pollution controls at its Rush Island and Labadie coal-fired power plants. The judge ruled that Ameren must apply for a permit at the Rush Island plant that includes “best available” scrubber technology to remove sulfur dioxide emissions. A Harvard School of Public Health doctor testified in the case that emissions from the plant contributed to as many as 800 premature deaths between 2016 and 2017. Scrubbers can reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 90 percent. Emissions violations have been going on at Rush Island for 12 years.
(Fulton, MO) -- The man accused in a mid-Missouri child kidnapping makes his first court appearance today in Callaway County (Tuesday). Deputies say Rodney Trentmann of Owensville forced his way into a home near Holts Summit late Saturday night, made threats, took a six-year-old and drove off. Trentmann and the child were located about an hour later in Gasconade County. Trentmann is facing charges including felony parental kidnapping, stalking and burglary. He remains jailed without bond.
(Mountain View, MO) -- The State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in southern Missouri. Troopers say a Mountain View police officer shot and killed a woman from Arkansas in a car he was trying to pull over late Sunday night. Troopers say the suspect vehicle backed out of a ditch, turned around and drove at the officer who was outside his squad car. The officer fatally shot the driver as she drove at him. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Angela Perkins from Cotter, Arkansas.