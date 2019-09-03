(Sedalia, MO) -- Sedalia police report the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting which was reported Saturday. Officers responded to reports of gunfire shortly before midnight and found 25-year-old Adrian Clark lying on the ground. He had been shot several times and he died from those wounds. Police took 27-year-old Elijah Watts into custody later. Watts will be charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Searchers say they found the body of an 18-year-old man floating in the Missouri River near the State Capitol building Monday afternoon. Rescue and recovery teams from several agencies had been searching for the man after a car was seen driving into the river Friday night. The vehicle was recovered in 25 feet of water Saturday. Emergency responders searched a 46-mile stretch of the river over the weekend.
(Princeton, MO) -- Authorities in Mercer County say a 27-year-old inmate escaped from the county jail last week -- for the second time. Drake A. Kately had been scheduled to make a court appearance today (Tuesday) to face charges, but now a second felony escape offense will be added. Kately apparently used a wooden board to tear a hole in the back wall of his cell, entered the jail baseman and got out through a door. A person who drove him to a home in Humphreys is expected to be charged. Kately escaped the first time in August.
(Branson, MO) -- The Western Taney County Fire Protection District reports three people on a small plane suffered only minor injuries when it went down near Branson Regional Airport Monday. Emergency responders were called shortly after 11:30 A-M. The plane had just taken off 25 minutes earlier. Rescue crews found the occupants standing outside the wrecked plane when they arrived. No names have been released.