(Kingston, MO) -- A western Missouri man accused of tampering with the truck rented by two missing Wisconsin brothers has waived his preliminary hearing. Garland Nelson will be arraigned October 7th. Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel of Shawano County went missing in July after traveling to see Nelson. They are presumed dead. Human remains found on Nelson's Caldwell County farm haven't been identified. Prosecutors say he drove the Diemel's rental truck to a parking lot and left it.
(Mountain View, CA) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in California on a two-day business outreach mission. Parson and Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon met executives at the "Googleplex" in Mountain View Monday. Parson says Silicon Valley companies are relocating or expanding in Missouri, "because of all Missouri has to offer." Parson is also meeting with tech company executives in an effort to get them to relocate data centers in the Show-Me State.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Nearly 20 children have died from gunshot wounds in St. Louis and St. Louis County since the first of the year. Although it hasn’t been scheduled yet, Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to meet with both St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. The governor says the issue won't be fixed by one agency, adding that it will take a coordinated effort among federal, state and community officials. Thirteen children have been killed in the city and another six in the county – all from gunshot wounds.
(Camdenton, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri say an 18-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Camdenton High School. Police say they responded to a report about drug activity and found Julia J. Miller of Lebanon with a lot of pills in her possession. The caller had told police she was conducting a drug deal at the high school football field. Miller faces three felony drug charges and is being held in the Camden County Detention Center.