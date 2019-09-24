(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson is praising the Legislature for its quick passage of bipartisan legislation concerning a state Supreme Court ruling about vehicle sales taxes. Parson called the special session following a Missouri Supreme Court ruling. He says it is about allowing Missourians to keep more money in their pockets. Twenty House Democrats voted for the bill, which involves using the sale proceeds of a vehicle as a credit against the purchase price of a new car when calculating sales tax.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Elderly Missourians are being urged to be aware of a "grandparent scam" that has impacted hundreds of Missourians. Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the scammers spoof the phone number from the U-S District Court in Western Missouri, making the call appear to be legitimate. The caller pretends to be a grandchild, saying they need money to get out of jail.
(Clayton, MO) -- An eastern Missouri man who's approached at least three women he didn't know and sexually assaulted them has been committed as a sexually violent predator. Stanley Williams of St. Louis County has three prior convictions for forcible sexual conduct. Williams is being sent to the Department of Mental Health for treatment.
(Columbia, MO) -- Thousands of people will pack Columbia this weekend for Missouri's largest music festival, which is known as "Roots N Blues BBQ Festival." The event begins Friday and runs through Sunday at Stephens Park, just east of downtown Columbia. The event will also feature a mini Ferris wheel and the Betsy Farris Memorial Run Saturday morning.