(Clayton, MO) -- St. Louis County police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect accused of raping six girls -- one as young as 13. Dominic Salvatore Yocco is wanted for the crimes which apparently occurred between November 2016 and July 2018. Three of the victims say they were unconscious when they were assaulted. The girls knew their attacker and at least two say he hit them while raping them. Police haven't said how they learned about the crimes more than a year after the last one.
(Monett, MO) -- A 31-year-old Aurora man has been taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon. Lawrence County deputies wanted to question Kyle Huse about a shooting in August. A 50-year-old man was wounded in downtown Monett. The victim's name hasn't been released, but he survived multiple wounds. Investigators say the shooting happened during an argument at a home where officers have been called several times.
(Caruthersville, MO) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in the Bootheel say they're searching for a G-M-C Yukon they believe was involved in Friday morning's deadly road rage incident. Carey Taylor of Caruthersville was killed while she was driving on Highway 412 with her husband. The killing also prompted Caruthersville High School to go on lockdown for a period of time.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A series of robberies around the St. Louis campus has led officials at Washington University to issue a crime alert for students. At least four robberies were reported in the neighborhood between Friday morning and Saturday night. No injuries were reported. The university is offering escorts for students who have to walk to their apartments. Students have been advised to carry a whistle.