(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has an open primary election format today (Tuesday), meaning voters won’t have to be registered with a specific political party to cast their ballots. Polls for the presidential primary will be open from 6:00 A-M to 7:00 P-M – and, anyone in line at seven will get to vote. Voters will have to choose between five ballots, each representing a different political party – Constitutional, Democratic, Green, Libertarian or Republican. Experts say a big turnout in Boone County would be good for Bernie Sanders, but strong turnouts in St. Louis and Kansas City would likely benefit Joe Biden.
(Creve Coeur, MO) -- Missouri-based company Bayer is closing its Creve Coeur campus until further notice because an employee may have been exposed to the coronavirus. St. Louis station KSDK-TV reports the pharmaceutical and life sciences company is closing the campus of its subsidiary, The Climate Corporation. Bayer says it is cleaning its campus out of an abundance of caution. The federal government has not yet confirmed the case as positive and the worker remains under investigation.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants Missourians to report potential scams and price gouging involving to the coronavirus outbreak. In a press release, Schmitt says he has not yet received any complaints but says it is not uncommon during and after crises. Missouri law prohibits individuals and businesses from substantially raising their prices for the necessities of life during an emergency. In most cases, price gouging is typically relegated to gas, water and food, but in this case, consumers should also watch for substantial price increases on hand sanitizer, medical masks, soap, over the counter medicine and other necessities, he says. Schmitt also cautioned consumers about email scams about coronavirus that might attempt to trick people into entering private information.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Springfield man says he often walks in the city’s Doling Park and he anticipated a good experience when he went there last weekend. Brian Futrell says he was attacked by a group of teenagers. Futrell says he was approached by five boys and a girl – and the girl said she needed help. When he told her she should call the police, one of the teens hit him in the head with a large rock. He says more of the young people used rocks to knock him unconscious. Police are looking for the young suspects who are accused of taking 20 dollars from the victim.