(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Republican state lawmaker wants to put a cap on Missouri school superintendent salaries. Republican Jered Taylor from Republic is proposing to limit the pay of a school district’s superintendent to a maximum of three-and-a-half times an average teacher’s salary. The bill would also require superintendents to live in the district they represent. The legislation hasn’t received a hearing yet.
(Omaha, NE) -- A new Creighton University survey has found that the coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on Missouri businesses. Forty percent of the supply managers surveyed said the coronavirus has had negative effects on their businesses. Creighton professor Ernie Goss says the virus has caused major problems in international shipping, especially on products coming from China, forcing manufacturers to pay more for supplies. Twenty-seven percent switched vendors because of the coronavirus. On the plus side, Goss says some of those supply managers who said they're switching vendors are switching to domestic suppliers.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri nonprofit organizations at risk for a terrorist attack will be able to apply for up to 100 thousand dollars in federal grant money through the Department of Homeland Security. Churches, mosques, and synagogues are among those able to apply. They can use the money for construction, training, and hiring additional security. This is the first-time grant money has been made available for the entire state. In the past, only St. Louis-area non-profits were eligible.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley wants to create a national database of bad landlords. A bill introduced by the Missouri Republican comes in response to the dozens of reports coming from St. Louis and Kansas City about landlords failing to meet basic maintenance standards while still forcing tenants to pay rent. The bill would require local Public Housing Authority officials to create a list of all the properties and property owners who receive housing credits and report any and all violations to the proposed database.