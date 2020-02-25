(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee is considering whether to require a statewide system to monitor for cases of prescription drug misuse. During a Monday public hearing, state Representative Holly Rehder said the database will help to get to the core of the state’s drug problems. The proposal is expected to have an uphill battle in the Senate among Conservative Caucus members with many or all of them arguing a statewide prescription drug monitoring database could create individual privacy issues.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley wants answers from the Food and Drug Administration about the way it plans to mitigate potential drug and medical device shortages. Hawley’s letter is in response to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus threatening the national supply of some 150 prescription drugs, some of which do not have alternatives on the market. Hawley says manufacturers rely too much on China to produce life-saving and life-sustaining medications and calls the practice inexcusable. He says additional legislation should be required to protect the nation’s medical product supply chain.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Police say a child who was hit by gunfire in her own home during a drive-by shooting Sunday night remains in critical condition. Television station K-M-B-C reports detectives found numerous bullet holes throughout the house and in the child's bedroom. The 11-year-old was found covered in blood in her bedroom. She is being treated for stomach and arm wounds.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A senior Democrat in the Missouri House has filed legislation that would increase the state's gasoline tax from 17 to 23 cents-a-gallon, over a three-year period. Grandview State Representative Joe Runions (RUN yuns) says Missouri's cities and towns are suffering because the state's gas tax hasn't been raised in 24 years. Representative Runions is the ranking Democrat on the House Local Government Committee. While Missouri voters rejected a gas tax increase in 2018, Runions complains that the ballot language was misleading.