(Jefferson City, MO) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden had a big day Tuesday, steam-rolling past Senator Bernie Sanders in six state primaries – including Missouri. Several news sources, including the Associated Press, called the Missouri primary for Biden just minutes after the polls closed at 7:00 P-M. It isn’t clear how many of the state’s 68 delegates he will get. Biden also handed Sanders a crippling defeat in Michigan where 125 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in July were at stake.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis elections officials had to move one polling place on the city’s north side after a Tuesday incident. Witnesses say a man crashed his car into the building, then went inside and started cursing, fighting and damaging the furniture, including voting machines. No injuries were reported and the man was taken into custody. His name hasn’t been released Authorities say it took almost an hour before voters could be redirected to another place to cast their ballots.
(Washington, DC) -- All eight U-S senators from Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are requesting the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to change the way it manages the Missouri River. Missouri Republican Roy Blunt is among the senators saying the Corps should make flood prevention its top priority. The powerful politicians are pointing to the devastating 2019 floods which did a lot of damage downstream on the Missouri River. The senators are sponsoring legislation called the Lower Missouri River Flood Prevention Program Act. The Secretary of the Army would be required to form a plan to reduce flood risk along the 735 miles of the Missouri River from Sioux City, Iowa, to St. Louis.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will layoff hundreds of employees as it closes four fulfillment centers in the Midwest. Operations in Des Moines, Eagan, Minnesota, Kansas City and Omaha will stop filling orders March 23rd. Hy-Vee had just opened one of those centers in Kansas City last year, investing 90 million dollars in the property. The company says the work at the fulfillment centers – serving online orders for grocery pickup and delivery customers – will now be shifted to the retail stores.