(Fulton, MO) -- Fulton police have arrested a 33-year-old man after a weekend incident at an apartment. Maurice Alfred is charged with burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping, three counts of domestic violence and resisting arrest, plus other crimes. A caller told police Saturday night that Alfred was in an apartment where he wasn’t supposed to be and was trying to stop the residents from leaving. When police arrived, he jumped off a second-story balcony and ran away – then turned himself in Sunday night, almost 24 hours later.
(Holden, MO) -- Johnson County prosecutors have charged a 39-year-old man with almost two dozen felonies, including first-degree murder. Deputies and Holden police responding to a call Saturday afternoon found 41-year-old Robert W. Horton dead from gunshot wounds. Jason M. Jones was taken into custody. He's being held without bond in the Johnson County Jail. Additional charges against Jones include armed criminal action, burglary and domestic assault.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A drag queen rally is planned for March 7 at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The rally is to protest a bill sponsored by Neosho State Representative Ben Baker of southwest Missouri that would cause public libraries to lose state funding and librarians could be fined or jailed for displaying age-inappropriate material. Baker says the measure does not target books but was drafted in reaction to Drag Queen Story Hours being held in Missouri. Tanner Rambo says drag queen storytimes would not involve adult-only content like drag queen shows do.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the latest retail king. He has sold more licensed products this season than any other N-F-L player – knocking off New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the top spot. The N-F-L Players Association’s player sales list covers player-identified merchandise from March 1st through November 30th of last year. The final list will be released in April.