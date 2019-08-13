(St. Charles, MO) -- Convicted killer Pam Hupp will spend the rest of her life in prison for the 2016 murder of a mentally disabled man. Hupp was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the fatal shooting of Louis Gumpenberger during a Monday court appearance. Investigators have long said that Hupp lured Gumpenberger to her O’Fallon home in a bizarre plot to frame Russ Faria, who was previously convicted in his wife’s murder in Lincoln County. Faria was later acquitted after he was granted a new trial.
(Washington, DC) -- The Violence Policy Center ranks Missouri number one for its murder rate among black residents. The nonprofit which researches gun issues says the Show-Me State had 333 homicides in 2016, making the murder rate about 46 per every 100-thousand – more than double the national average. According to the analysis, most Missouri victims were killed by guns with about 74 percent murdered by someone they knew.
(Ozark, MO) -- The Christian County Health Department is considering whether to enforce tougher rules for enclosed large animal feedlots before a new state law takes effect this month. Several other counties are said to be considering new regulations ahead of the August 28 deadline. The Legislature passed a bill this year that prevents local counties from enacting health policies on concentrated animal feeding operations which are stricter than state law. There are differing opinions about whether the law will wipe out local rules passed prior to the effective date.
(Columbia, MO) -- Two federal agencies have designated the University of Missouri as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Research. The goal of the program is to reduce vulnerability in America’s cyber system by promoting higher education and research in cyber defense while developing cyber defense experts. Mizzou and the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla are the only state colleges with the designations.