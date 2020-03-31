(Jefferson City, MO) -- State health officials say there are now 1,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri, along with 13 deaths. The number of confirmed cases has increased from 838 on Saturday. Missouri Governor Mike Parson held his latest media briefing this (Monday) afternoon in Jefferson City.
(UNDATED) -- Missouri has activated a network of more than 400 local economic development groups to answer questions and offer assistance to employers impacted by the coronavirus. In a press release, the Missouri Department of Economic Development says employers, large and small, considering full or partial shutdowns have access to some state and federal programs. An updated list of resources can be found on the Department’s website.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Gaming Commission has extended the order for all 13 of Missouri’s riverboat casinos to remain closed through Monday, April 6th. In response to the spread of the coronavirus the commission previously ordered all riverboat gaming operations closed effective March 17th through today. State Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara has said the financial hit to the state would be about one million dollars for each day the casinos are closed.
(Nosho, MO) -- La-Z-Boy has temporarily closed all manufacturing operations in the United States, including its factory in Neosho. The decision has put 800 southwest Missouri plant workers out of jobs. The company announced its plans are in response to the COVID-19 crisis. La-Z-Boy says it will re-evaluate its situation on April 13. A salary reduction of 50 percent for senior management and 25 percent for salaried employees will be in place until further notice.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is investigating eight Missouri-based sellers on Amazon who have been allegedly price gouging healthcare items like face masks, respirators and hand sanitizer. Schmitt’s office says the third-party sellers are charging between two and 20 times the prices they charged prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Schmitt’s investigations come after the online shopping company agreed to provide information and market analysis to find potential price gouging by these sellers.
(UNDATED) -- Body shops and roofing companies from central to Eastern Missouri are getting an influx of customers after Friday night's hail storm. The National Weather Service reported baseball size hail in the Warrenton area near St. Louis. Parts of Jefferson City had golf ball to tennis ball size hall."