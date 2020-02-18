(Jefferson City, MO) -- State Representative Adam Schnelting of St. Charles wants to change the legal definition of marriage to a domestic union. The licensed minister and former pastor said he’s sponsoring a bill because he says marriage is not the government’s business. Schnelting said, "If I don’t need a license for my Second Amendment rights, I certainly do not need the government’s permission or a license to marry.” Washington University Law Professor Denise Lieberman opposes the legislation and says more than one-thousand federal benefits are attached to the institution of legal marriage. Others question what it would do to marriages involving child custody cases and how a civil union would be recognized in other states. Schnelting says the bill does not abolish marriage in Missouri.
(Ferguson, MO) -- The Calverton Park Police Department in St. Louis County reports the officer shot multiple times at the Ferguson Walmart is out of the hospital. The off-duty officer was working as a security guard when he confronted a shoplifting suspect and was shot Sunday night. The officer has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. The armed suspect is still at large and police released a photo of the man wearing a green jacket.
(Ashland, MO) -- The police chief in Ashland is suing the city and mayor after getting placed on leave. Chief Lyn Woolford says in his lawsuit that Mayor Gene Rhorer (roar) is behind it. Woolford says Rhorer twice asked for officers to remove his girlfriend from Rhorer’s house. Woolford apparently would not do it since there was no threat of violence. Woolford wants his job back, plus damages. He was placed on leave a week ago.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Columbia Police Department released a video responding to criticism over how it investigated a shooting death downtown. Tershawn Kitchen was killed while working as a security guard at Vibez Lounge early on February 2nd and another person was badly hurt. The suspected shooter was quickly arrested. The lounge said online that officers pushed staffers away who were trying to help Kitchen, then let him die. Columbia police say in the video released that officers immediately tried to help Kitchen, and did not prevent anyone from doing the same.
(Osborn, MO) -- Shatto Milk in Osborn is celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory with a new flavor and limited edition bottle. Shatto made 18-thousand bottles of chocolate cherry milk with the word "CHAMPS" in gold letters and a red confetti overlay. The bottles go on sale Thursday. The company also made a red velvet flavor to honor the Chiefs during the A-F-C playoffs and last year it released raspberry milk.