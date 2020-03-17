Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 49F. NE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.