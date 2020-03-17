(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police have identified the officer and three people who were killed by a gunman as a gas station early Monday morning. Thirty-two-year-old officer Christopher Walsh was killed as he and his partner approached the business at about midnight. Also killed were store clerk Troy D. Rapp, 57, 46-year-old Shannon R. Perkins and 22-year-old Matthew Hicks, all of Springfield. A second officer and a fourth victim inside the station were also wounded and both are still in the hospital. The fifth person who died was the gunman -- who killed himself.
[NOTE: Shooter was Joaquin S. Roman, 31.]
(St. Louis, MO) -- The state could decide soon whether to grant the St. Louis Planned Parenthood an abortion license. Monday was the deadline for all legal briefings to be filed in the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission case about the dispute between the organization and the state. Last June, the state moved to strip the license of Missouri's lone abortion clinic by citing four failed abortions. The clinic is not currently doing abortions.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended – subject to certain exceptions – all in-person proceedings in all appeals and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, through April 3rd. The Supreme Court’s oral arguments scheduled for April will not be held in-person in the Supreme Court Building. All tours scheduled for the foreseeable future have been canceled, and meetings or other nonessential business will be canceled or postponed. At least through April 3, the building will be open for essential business only with some restrictions, and employees will do work remotely.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House Judiciary and Rules Committees have passed a plan that would restrict in-person access to public meetings during a contagious disease outbreak. Under the measure, it would require governmental bodies to live-stream meetings “if reasonably possible” if the governor or Legislature declares a state of emergency in response to an outbreak. If a meeting is not broadcast live, the body must post a video recording of the meeting online within 24 hours after the meeting. Members of the public would be able to submit written testimony online. “Bona fide credentialed members of the press” would be allowed to attend meetings that would be closed to the public. The plan moves to the full House for consideration.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri State High School Activities Association has decided to shut down the Show-Me Showdown. The state high school basketball tournament for Class Four and Five schools was ended Monday due to the threat of coronavirus. The semifinals and championships for both girls and boys teams won’t be played. All other activities are off, though the state says spring sports championships are still on the schedule – for now.