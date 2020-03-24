(Kansas City, MO) -- Second-degree murder charges have been filed against a 47-year-old man accused of fatally wounding the driver of the car he was riding in. The incident happened on U-S Highway 71 March 13th. Darick Neely is being held in the Jackson County Jail. Investigators say Stacey R. Witherspoon was shot in the back while he was driving. Neely as a passenger in the back seat. A witness in the front passenger seat had to climb over the center console to stop the car when Witherspoon said he couldn’t feel his legs. Authorities found the victim lying on the ground when they arrived.
(Washington, DC) -- A national survey says about 76 percent of small businesses, including ones in Missouri, are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The National Federation of Independent Business survey says the figure represents a dramatic escalation from less than 25 percent in a previous survey 10 days ago. The survey finds about five percent of businesses are positively impacted. Missouri N-F-I-B Director Brad Jones says the new study highlights in a dramatic way just how many Missouri small businesses are going to hurt by this unprecedented economic disruption. He says about 120 thousand small businesses in Missouri have less than 10 employees.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri hospitals and doctor's offices strained by the coronavirus are also dealing with what has been a deadly pneumonia and flu season. The latest statistics from the state Department of Health and Senior Services show that there have been 95-thousand-608 lab-positive influenza cases in Missouri this season, including 8-thousand-222 during the last week. DHSS says there have been one-thousand-119 pneumonia and flu deaths in Missouri together this season. The department also reports there have been 11 influenza outbreaks this season. The cases are putting a strain on medical offices and doctors, who are also dealing with the coronavirus. D-H-S-S reports there are now 183 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri, as of Monday afternoon.
(Clayton, MO) -- A federal judge has cleared the way for a St. Louis County man to be extradited to Bosnia to face a war crime charge. The final decision on the matter will be made by the U-S State Department. Adem Kostjerevac is accused of raping a female prisoner while he was serving as a military policeman in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 1992. Kostjerevac told F-B-I agents he didn't rape the victim and actually sent her food and prevented others from killing her while she was being held. He moved to the U-S 17 years ago.
(Lebanon, MO) -- The White River Marine Group has reported its layoffs of 350 employees at its seven plants started Monday. That’s about 11 percent of its total workforce. The company isn’t saying how many of the lost jobs were located at its Tracker Marine plant in Lebanon. A company statement says it hopes to rehire as many of those workers as it can – when market conditions allow.