(Springfield, MO) -- A federal judge has ruled Ripley Entertainment isn’t protected by an 1850s maritime law in last year’s Ride the Ducks accident which left 17 people dead. The law would have prevented the company from owing any damages to the families who are suing. The judge ruled Table Rock Lake isn’t a navigable waterway and the law isn’t applicable. An appeal of the ruling has already been filed. The general manager, operations supervisor and captain of the boat which sank in a storm all face criminal charges.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- More than 300 bills were submitted Monday during the first day of pre-filing for Missouri's 2020 legislative session. Florissant Democratic State Representative Gretchen Bangert filed legislation to ban texting while driving. Missouri is one of just three or four states that allow it. Neosho Republican State Representative Ben Baker has filed legislation that requires school districts to display "In God We Trust" in prominent locations in all schools.
(Chesterfield, MO) -- Chesterfield police say they are looking for the man who set a fire inside a Target store, then stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from Macy’s. Investigators say surveillance video shows the same man committed both crimes. The fire forced Target to be evacuated. Police say it was a busy shopping time and it is lucky no one was injured from the fire, or during the evacuation of the building.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Public Safety reports nine people killed and another 166 were injured in traffic crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday counting period. Troopers made 94 arrests for driving while intoxicated and arrested 63 people for drugs. The Highway Patrol also says a Springfield pedestrian died last weekend when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 413. Fifty-six-year-old David Gulledge died before he could be taken to a hospital.