(Columbia, MO) -- University of Missouri System president, vice presidents, chancellors, cabinet and deans will be taking 10 percent salary cuts to last until at least July 31. System president and chancellor Mun Choi says major sources of funding will remain under stress for some time to come. Other senior leaders and administrators throughout the university will also be asked to take a similar pay cut. The universities are deciding how to make 15 percent cuts. Options include layoffs, unpaid leaves, restructuring and strict cost containment.
(Florissant, MO) -- The former Quality Inn hotel in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant can serve more than 100 patients as the nation’s first hotel-to-hospital conversion in the COVID-19 crisis. State Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says National Guard members, emergency management employees, public health workers, and others have been working for the past few days to convert the site in “an unprecedented rapid response.” National Guard’s 139th Air Wing and the State Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team are providing medical staffing.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- While Missouri lawmakers are scheduled to return to Jefferson City later this month, some Democrats are concerned about COVID-19 issues. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Rasheen Aldridge has concerns about health and safety, and calls Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden's announcement "a bad decision and lack of leadership." Aldridge says Missouri will reach its peak deaths for coronavirus per day on April 29, two days after lawmakers would return.
(Columbia, MO) -- A new University of Missouri report says the country’s agriculture industry faces a 20 billion dollar loss from the coronavirus. Pat Westhoff, a professor and director of the school’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, says the virus is a “perfect storm” of negative impacts and uncertainty. The report cites school and restaurant closures hurting meat and milk demand and worker illnesses shutting down meatpacking plants - creating supply chain problems for livestock producers. Westhoff says production of labor-intensive crops, such as fruits and vegetables, could be most affected, due to their strong reliance on manual laborers who could be at risk of getting the virus.
(Washington, DC) -- The country’s two largest rivers – both in the Midwest – top the list of the most-endangered waterways. The Washington, D-C-based conservation group American Rivers released its report Tuesday. The Upper Mississippi River in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri was the most-endangered. The Lower Missouri River in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri was second. Increasingly severe flooding caused by climate change was cited, along with poor river management. The National Weather Service is warning the risk of flooding on the Mississippi is very high through May.