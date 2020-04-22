(Huntsville, MO) -- Two men are facing charges of armed criminal action and assault connected to a shooting in Moberly Sunday night. Nineteen-year-old Jaire Cain Holmes and 18-year-old Aaron Robert Clay are being held in the Randolph County Jail on bonds of 100 thousand dollars. A 17-year-old boy who was arrested has been released pending further investigation and a fourth person was arrested Monday night, but his name hasn’t been released. The arrests were made after officers responded to a call about gunshots Sunday at 10:00 p-m in Moberly.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Cole County Circuit judge has fined the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services $12,000 for violating the state’s open records law. Judge Patricia S. Joyce made the ruling last week. The D-H-S-S had been accused of trying to charge a California-based nonprofit group almost one-and-a-half million dollars for its request for birth and death information. The judge determined the agency deliberately delayed granting the request, then tried to get Missouri lawmakers to change the open records law.
(Undated) -- The U-S Army Corps of Engineers is making changes to its spring meetings on Missouri River Water Basin Management this year. Restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19 have forced the meetings to be held by teleconference. A Corps spokesperson says the chance of downstream flooding along the Missouri is increasing because the soil in the region is still very wet. Forty-five of the 66 levees between Holt County and St. Louis were breeched during the 2019 flooding event. Many of them won’t be repaired until next year. Three teleconferences have been held this week, with a fourth this afternoon at 1:00 p-m and the final one Thursday night.
(Ste. Genevieve, MO) -- A cut-and-sew operation in Ste. Genevieve is now making about 15-hundred masks and 300 face shields per day. Eric Scott Vice President Dana Jacobson says many of her employees worked hard to learn a new skillset. The company, which has been in business for more than 35 years, has about 80 employees making personal protective equipment. Prior to making P-P-E, the company had to lay employees off. They are now working full shifts with overtime and are searching for additional workers.
(Columbia, MO) -- Special Olympics Missouri is changing this year’s State Summer Games. Details are still being ironed out but President and C-E-O Susan Stegeman says going virtual would allow athletes to compete from their own homes. The games were originally scheduled for June 5th through 7th in Columbia. Stegeman says pushing back the Summer Games would have forced the organization to change its fall sports schedule – creating giant waves affecting all fall competitions.