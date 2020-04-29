(St. Joseph, MO) -- Buchanan County prosecutors have charged a St. Joseph man with second-degree murder for a fatal stabbing Monday night. The charges were filed against 32-year-old Nicholas Piper. St. Joseph police accuse Pipe of entering a 45-year-old man’s apartment armed with two knives. They say he stabbed the unnamed victim in the chest multiple times. The wounded man was taken to the emergency room at Mosaic Life Care, but doctors weren't able to save his life.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A former worker at a residential treatment facility in Fulton has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of obstruction of justice. Mary K. Paulo admitted the role she played in the death of Carl DeBrodie. Paulo entered a guilty plea to one count of knowingly falsifying a document with intent to impede, obstruct and influence the investigation. When she is sentenced, she could get up to 24 months in prison. Paulo worked as a caregiver at Second Chance Homes, a facility that providing housing and care for developmentally disabled people DeBrodie had lived there since 2008. His body was found in Callaway County in April 2017. Three of Paulo’s relatives are serving time in the case.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police have identified the human remains found two weeks ago as a 47-year-old man who had been reported missing last year. Timothy Alan Chrouser was identified through medical records. Chrouser hadn’t been seen by family or friends for almost a week when he was reported missing last September. He wasn’t located until officers found the human remains April 14th. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and the cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The number of COVID-19 hospital patients is dropping in Missouri – everywhere except in St. Louis. Governor Mike Parson says the reductions started three weeks ago. Now, he says, the state’s health system isn’t being overwhelmed. Northeast Missouri has seen a reduction of 67 percent and it’s 63 percent in southwest Missouri. In St. Louis, the number of hospitalizations has grown by eight percent during those three weeks. The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the rate has stabilized in recent days and it should start to taper off.
(York, SC) -- A cornerback with the Kansas City Chiefs has been arrested on several charges in South Carolina. Twenty-eight-year-old Bashaud Breeland is being held at the York County Jail. He is charged with having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, resisting arrest and drug possession. Breeland started 15 of the Chief’s 16 games last season and had an interception in the team’s 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl. He’s a native of Allendale, South Carolina.