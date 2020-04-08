(Jefferson City, MO) -- Members of both the Missouri House and Senate are expected to vote on a five-point-eight-billion-dollar emergency budget package today. As lawmakers filed into the Capitol Tuesday, temperatures were taken and masks and a container of hand sanitizer were made available. Work was done without the usual gathering of aides and lobbyists as they put together a spending plan giving Governor Mike Parson room to spend expected federal funding in the fight against coronavirus. It still isn’t clear exactly how much money is coming from Washington.
(Fulton, MO) -- A 39-year-old man from Raymondville is charged with abandonment of a corpse. Timothy Sullins was taken into custody by the Texas County Sheriff’s Office last week. He has a mid-May court appointment. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office had opened a missing person investigation in April 2019 when Matthew Beauchamp’s family reported he hadn’t been in contact with them for seven months. Beauchamp’s remains were found in a rural area of Callaway County near Mokane last December. Investigators think he died of an overdose before Sullins dumped his body. A second person was involved, but has died.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The federal government has fined a company more than 415 thousand dollars in connection to a northwest Missouri worker’s deadly fall last October. The worker putting together a storage tank died after falling 50 feet at a St. Joseph agriculture work site. OSHA has cited Skinner Tank Company for allegedly allowing employees to work at heights more than 25 feet above ground without adequate fall protection and letting workers use damaged fall protection equipment, among other things. The company has 15 days to appeal.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Some states have reported being outbid by the federal government for medical equipment, especially ventilators, to combat the coronavirus. That’s not the case in Missouri. State Health Department Director Randall Williams says Missouri has not experienced FEMA coming in and buying all the supplies from under it. Kentucky, Colorado and Massachusetts have reported the federal government swooping in and outbidding them.
(Ironton, MO) -- A southeast Missouri flower shop has donated about 250 masks to nursing homes, home health care workers, grocery stores and others who have requested them, during the COVID-19 outbreak. Country Bouquet shop owner Shelli Lambert says many people have contacted her and she is giving the protective masks away after she makes them. She's currently working on about 650 orders.