(Washington, MO) -- Northern Missouri Republican Congressman Sam Graves says the state Department of Transportation is getting $20.7 million from the federal government to fix several bridges in northwest and northeast Missouri. MODOT is proposing to replace about 41 bridges in its rural Missouri bridge program. A press release from Graves’ office says the bridges are critical to the movement of goods and services in northern Missouri. He says weight restrictions and lane reductions on farm-to-market roads adversely affect tractors and combines, school buses and emergency vehicles.
(Columbia, MO) -- The administration at Columbia Public Schools has worked out a settlement with the family of a four-year-old girl killed in a high school parking lot last January. K-M-I-Z-T-V reports the parents of Gabriella Curry are getting 125-thousand dollars from the district. A police officer ran over the girl with a police S-U-V while the child on a school sidewalk. The city of Columbia is paying the Currys more than three-million dollars.
(Washington, DC) -- He calls it a public health emergency. Thirteen children have been killed in shootings in St. Louis city in 2019 and Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay has called an urgent town meeting for tonight at 6:30 at Harris-Stowe State University. Clay supports legislation that would give local governments the authority to approve their own gun regulations. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says she has asked Governor Parson for help with combatting violence by putting Missouri Highway Patrol officers in the city, among other things.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The Major Case Squad in southeast Missouri remains active following last weekend's deadly shooting which left a teenager dead. K-F-V-S T-V reports 29-year-old Isaiah Lane of St. Louis has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 15-year-old girl. Lane's bond has been set at one-million dollars, cash-only.