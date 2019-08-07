(Ferguson, MO) -- The father of the Ferguson teenager killed by a police officer five years ago says he wants a new investigation. Michael Brown Senior says he will urge St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to reopen the case during a Friday news conference. Michael Brown Junior was killed during a street confrontation with Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson and Friday is the five-year anniversary of the incident. The shooting caused several months of violent protests in the St. Louis suburb.
(Buffalo, MO) -- The Dallas County prosecutor says the new charge against a man accused of killing a two-year-old girl is more accurate and the possible penalties are the same. Kenneth Davis is now facing a charge of child abuse resulting in death. Davis is accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter, Kinzlea Kilgore. She died of severe head injuries. If convicted, Davis could be sentenced to 10-to-30 years in prison.
(Brunswick, MO) -- A congressman who represents northern Missouri will be in flood-damaged Brunswick and Keytesville Friday to tour devastated areas and meet with residents about recovery efforts. Tarkio Congressman Sam Graves has expressed concern in the past about damaged infrastructure in his 6th District. Graves is a Republican first elected in 2001. Missouri Governor Mike Parson says more than 80 Missouri levees have overtopped or breached in 2019.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former inmate is suing Crawford County for injuries he says he suffered while in jail. La’Ron Clower says jailers tased him in 2017, causing him to hit his head and severely injure his brain. He was airlifted to a hospital and went into a coma. Clower, who is serving a four-year federal sentence for promoting prostitution, says the incident caused him severe and permanent injuries.