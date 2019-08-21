(Washington, DC) -- Missouri’s congressional delegation has sent a letter urging the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development asking it to release funding to help Missouri communities rebuild from severe flooding and storms. A press release from U-S Senator Roy Blunt says funding for the Community Development Block Grant was included in a disaster aid bill signed into law in June. The delegation wants HUD to coordinate with FEMA to ensure that funding is quickly and accurately given.
(Fort Scott, KS) -- The Missouri man accused of tampering with the pickup rented by two missing Wisconsin brothers has some new legal challenges. Garland Nelson is accused of not having the proper health papers when he transported nearly three dozen calves from his family farm to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas. The Bourbon County, Kansas charge is endangering the food supply. Northwest Missouri prosecutors accused Nelson of moving a rental truck used by Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County. They were reported missing July 21st and are presumed dead.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A St. Joseph man is accused of threatening to cut the throat of an Applebee’s worker and shoot up the restaurant. Twenty-year-old Jordan Millard has been charged with making a terrorist threat. St. Joseph police say Millard allegedly called the employee at work last weekend when making the threats.
(Perryville, MO) -- A Perry County middle school student is accused of making a threat toward her school on social media last weekend. The student posted a picture of a rubber band gun on Instagram, along with a message that said: “Gonna shoot up the school, don’t come on Monday.” The student later followed the post with another message saying: “To all u people that take this stuff serious, this is what you call a joke.”