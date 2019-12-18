(St. Louis, MO) -- More than 11-thousand St. Louis Rams personal seat license holders will start receiving checks as part of a 14-million dollar court settlement next month. Those people will recover about 30 percent of their original investment because the team fled for Los Angeles before the 30-year license had expired. A federal judge approved the deal earlier this year. Two class-action suits have been settled with the lawsuit filed against the N-F-L by the city, the county and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority still pending.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation will work with researchers at the University of Missouri System to revolutionize transportation technologies. The collaboration was started with a ceremony Tuesday morning in Jefferson City. The new director says we’ve had cars for 100 years and roads look like they did 50 years ago, more or less. The work will be done to make roads more efficient, safer and even make drivers smarter. Bridge and road materials could include ground tire rubber or waste plastic, while technology will be developed to detect small cracks in asphalt before they cause problems.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Buchanan County prosecutors have charged a 60-year-old homeless man with assault after he allegedly hit a pedestrian. Galen Deatherage was dropping off a passenger when the incident happened. Witnesses say he hit the pedestrian on the sidewalk, with the man falling onto his hood and hitting his head on the windshield. They say Deatherage speeded up, drove across the curb and sidewalk, and through a yard, with the victim still on his hood. He then stopped the car suddenly, causing the man to fall on the pavement, and drove away. The victim’s name and condition weren’t released.
(Springfield, MO) -- The historic Hoover Music store in Springfield blames internet competition for its decision to close down after 107 years in business. Five generations of the Hoover family have operated the legendary store where people have bought sheet music and instruments, from washboards to electric kazoos. Hoover Music was one of the first stores to rent instruments to local students so they could afford to be in the band. Its doors will close for the final time early next year.