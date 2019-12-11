(St. Louis, MO) -- There was fierce discussion before a six-to-three vote by the executive board of the Bi-State Development Agency opened the door to a possible takeover of the Loop Trolley. Almost one-point-one million dollars in unused federal grants would be used. The board currently governs the MetroLink and Metro buses. The two-point-two-mile streetcar line links the western end of the Delmar Loop commercial area and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park. It currently stands to run out of money in less than three weeks.
(Washington, DC) — U-S Congressman Lacy Clay of St. Louis is proposing new legislation intended to protect Native American tribes from fraud and abuse. The Stolen Heritage Prevention Act would crack down on those impersonating Native Americans, aiming to steal government funding meant for natives. Under the proposed law, those posing as members of a federally recognized tribe would face large fines and federal prison time.
(Jefferson City, MO) — The Missouri Hospital Association and Governor Parson are working together to address the problems facing rural healthcare in Missouri. Among their goals for 2020 -- working to expand high-speed internet access in rural areas to allow physicians to interact with patients online and to coordinate care with doctors across the state. The plan also calls on Missouri to create programs to train and retain healthcare professionals. Nearly every county in the state faces a shortage of primary care and behavioral health providers.
(Jefferson City, MO) — A court settlement requires Missouri to change the way it monitors foster kids on psychiatric drugs. Last year, Children’s Right and other advocacy groups filed a class-action lawsuit against the state alleging Missouri overmedicates foster children. As part of the deal, the Department of Social Services must boost staff training, keep track of medication records for foster children and require check-ups at least every three months for those on the medications.