(Pleasant Hill, MO) -- Most of the state is under a winter weather advisory after snow arrived Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Barham (BAR-ham) says today’s (Wednesday's) second wave of winter misery, coming from Oklahoma, will be stronger. Springfield, Joplin, Nevada, Jefferson City and Columbia are expected to see four to six inches of snow, by early Thursday. Hannibal and Bowling Green could also see up to six inches. Far southeast Missouri is the only area that's not expected to see snow. The National Weather Service is warning of significant impacts in Kansas City tomorrow, especially for fans leaving the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The Cape Girardeau City Council is exploring whether to create a task force intended to curb violence in the city. During a meeting Monday, several people, including council members, spoke about recent instances of violence. The discussion is in its early stages and more is expected to be talked about during future meetings.
(Washington, DC) -- One of the youngest babies to survive in the United States was a special guest of President Donald Trump and the First Lady at Tuesday's State of the Union Address. The White House says Ellie Schneider of Kansas City was born at just 21 weeks, six days. The president says Ellie is now two, a happy and healthy girl. The president credits her medical team and the prayers of the parents and the Kansas City community. Ellie and her mom Robin were both in the House chamber.
(Cincinnati, OH) -- Macy’s plans to close 125 of its stores over the next three years, cutting two-thousand jobs in the process. The retailer has 11 locations in Missouri and it isn’t clear if any will be affected by the change. The corporation figures to save about one-and-a-half billion dollars after the cuts. Macy’s is closing its offices in San Francisco and Cincinnati and moving its headquarters from Cincinnati to New York. It reportedly plans to work on improving its online marketing and invest in stores located outside malls.