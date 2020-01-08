(Clinton, MO) -- A Henry County judge has sentenced a Clinton man to 10 years in prison for threatening to kill a prosecutor. Richard McNabb was on trial for causing the death of his son in January 2017. He was found guilty of child neglect and sentenced for that crime. McNabb told family members he was going to kill Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields – who had handled the case – then kill himself. He was taken into custody by authorities before he could do it. McNabb was found guilty of tampering with a judicial official last November.
(Columbia, MO) -- A February trial date has been set for a Columbia man who is the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Joseph Elledge is currently charged with child abuse or neglect and endangering the welfare of a child. His wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge went missing October 8th. Investigators say the man drove around for 28 hours before reporting her disappearance. However, he hasn’t been charged for that yet. Authorities have been searching for the woman’s body.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s budget director says the state’s revenue collections are up by more than five percent this fiscal year. Total collections jumped by about seven-and-a-half percent in December. The strong revenue growth means Missouri is on a pace to collect enough revenue to fund the current state budget. The five-point-two percent increase is nearly double the two-point-seven percent increase lawmakers based their spending plan on last year.
(Marionville, MO) -- Shortly after a judge dismissed charges against a teacher in southwest Missouri, prosecutors filed a new child abuse charge, Kimberly Daniels had been on paid leave from Marionville schools are removing a four-year-old boy from a kickball game. Prosecutors say Daniels left bruise marks on the child’s arm, but an investigation by Missouri Child Protective Services found no evidence of wrongdoing. If she is found guilty on the new charge, Daniels could be sentenced to seven years in prison.