(St. Louis, MO) -- City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging a racist conspiracy to stop her from doing her job. Gardner is suing the city of St. Louis, the St. Louis Police Officers Association and others including private attorneys appointed as special prosecutors to investigate her office’s handling of the investigation of former Governor Eric Greitens. The lawsuit was filed on Gardner’s behalf by three outside law firms. A spokesman for the mayor's office called Gardner’s lawsuit “meritless.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers has filed legislation that would prohibit school districts from using seclusion rooms for anything other than health or safety reasons. St. Louis Democrat Ian Mackey and Eureka Republican Dottie Bailey have filed identical bills. Both say current Missouri law is vague regarding seclusion and restraint. Mackey and Bailey have released photos of school seclusion rooms to Capitol reporters.
(Columbia, MO) -- The lawyer for a Columbia man with a missing wife wants his client’s trial to take place elsewhere. Joseph Elledge’s attorney filed for a change in venue for his February trial. The lawyer pointed to intense media coverage of the case. Elledge is facing child abuse and endangerment charges. He is also the prime suspect in the disappearance of Mengqi Ji (MUNG-she Jee) Elledge but has not been charged for that. The wife hasn’t been seen since October.
(Fulton, MO) -- The staffer in the North Callaway school district who sent sexually suggestive text messages to an underage student will avoid prison time. Davonte Kyles has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted sexual contact with a student. The former middle school track coach gets two years’ probation. Authorities say Kyles sent inappropriate messages through social media to an Auxvasse Elementary School student for months before he was arrested last spring. Kyles will have to register as a sex offender.