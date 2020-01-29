(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson has named a financial advisor to the Missouri Board of Education. It will be up to the state Senate to approve Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge for the position now held by longtime board member Mike Jones. His term expired in 2018, but he has continued to serve while waiting to be replaced. Westbrooks-Hodge previously served on a state-appointed board which helped the failing Normany School District get back on its feet in 2012.
(St. Robert, MO) -- A Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeant has been arrested and charged following an undercover investigation by the South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force. According to the Public Affairs Office at the Fort Leonard, the officer served as a drill sergeant with the 14th Military Police Brigade. He is accused of contacting an undercover officer posing as a juvenile under the age of 15. The charges he faces include enticement of a child and third-degree promoting prostitution. No names have been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- More than 80 Missouri lawmakers say changes made by the state Supreme Court making it too difficult for judges to impose bail. The group cited disturbing surveillance video showing two gunmen opening fire inside a Kansas City bar, killing four people and wounding five others. In a letter to the high court, the lawmakers say one of the gunmen was free while waiting for trial in another case. Missouri law enforcement officials say the changed system is now flawed and criminals are walking free while waiting for trial.
(Powell, MO) -- Authorities in McDonald County are looking for suspects in a bizarre incident where sheep were shot to death and one was beheaded. Two incidents this month were reported at a farm north of Powell. The owners reported finding one of their sheep killed and beheaded – and the animal’s head was never found. That incident happened January 14th. Almost two weeks later someone shot a second sheep at the same farm in the head. This time the farm animal was left lying in the field.