(Clayton, MO) -- A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate claims against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Allegations have been made that the Republican Greitens threatened to ruin St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner last year while Greitens was being investigated. One of Greitens' attorneys calls the allegations "outlandish" and "silly." The Greitens team denies that any threats were ever made.
(Keosauqua, IA) -- A 22-year-old Iowa woman faces charges of homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence. Paris Wahl Bickham made an appearance in Van Buren County Court Tuesday. She drove into the Des Moines River near Keosauqua last January. The body of her 22-year-old passenger, Gavin Hannah, of Memphis, Missouri, was found two days later.
(Clayton, MO) -- The businessman connected to the pay to play scheme of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pleaded guilty Tuesday. Fifty-three-year-old John Rallo entered the guilty plea in federal court to three counts of bribery. Prosecutors say Stenger, in exchange for campaign donations, took official action to ensure that Rallo and his companies obtained contracts with St. Louis County. Rallo faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced October 15th.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A 2017 class-action lawsuit involving five children claims anti-psychotics were being used to treat cases like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The lawsuit also says proper records were not being kept - sometimes resulting in multiple psychotropic drugs being prescribed at the same time. Now, a settlement has been announced saying, among other things, all foster children will get a mental health assessment before being prescribed such drugs and Missouri will create a statewide medical records system. An estimated 30 percent of the state’s 13-thousand foster children are on such drugs.