(Jefferson City, MO) -- Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing Missouri over an eight-week abortion ban. In a complaint filed Tuesday evening, the organizations argue Missouri’s heartbeat ban taking effect next month violates Supreme Court precedent that protects access to abortion. Some Republicans in the Missouri Legislature have called the legislation the most comprehensive pro-life bill in the country. The policy would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, except in cases of medical emergencies.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri Appeals Court has ruled that graduate assistants at the University of Missouri are employees and have a right to unionize. That court finds the specific state law complicated at determining how the assistants organize to bargain with the university, sending that part of the case back to a Boone County Circuit Court. The students and school have been at odds over the issue since 2016.
(Lake of the Ozarks, MO) -- The National Education Association reports the average teacher salary in Missouri for the 2018-2019 school year was just over 50-thousand dollars. That's about 12-thousand less than the national average. Governor Mike Parson told a conference of superintendents and school administrators at the Lake of the Ozarks that he wants them to come up with a feasible plan in the next three to five years that will increase teacher pay statewide. The governor’s goal is for Missouri teacher pay to move from 44th in the nation to at least 30th.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 35-year-old man left his phone on a Springfield store and an employee allegedly found child pornography on it. The Springfield News-Leader reports the worker was trying to find the identity of the owner when the worker found the photos of young girls involved in sexual acts with adult men. The employee called police and officers arrested David Rawlings.