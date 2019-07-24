(Mount Vernon, MO) -- The Lawrence County prosecutor says he had to sign a plea deal when he had a chance. Don Trotter explains that the case was 27 years old and there was no physical evidence. The two victims were suspect Jimmy Able's own daughters and they weren't informed about the deal. The Missouri Department of Public Safety has agreed that the rights of the two women were violated by the lack of information.
(Booneville, MO) -- A weekend power outage at the state prison in mid-Missouri's Boonville which triggered inmates to go on a rampage and damage offices is under investigation by the Missouri Department of Corrections. Prisoners and staff were in the dark for two hours Saturday night, when the prison's backup generator failed. Prison officials say an unknown liquid was thrown on two corrections officers.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri has reached a settlement in a pending lawsuit against the St. Louis Housing Authority and McCormack Baron for rodents and mold infesting a low-income housing complex. A press release from State Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office says the deal acknowledges that the parties have spent more than 300-thousand dollars to remove mold, mice and bugs infesting the Clinton Peabody Housing Complex. Some tenants said they reported the problems to the management company and the housing authority, but their requests went unanswered.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Video footage allegedly shows immigration agents breaking out a Kansas City man’s car window Monday and hauling him off while his two young children were in the backseat. ICE agents said they had no choice but to physically remove the man who is in the country illegally and has a criminal history. Western Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says the video is very concerning because of the trauma the children involved had to experience and the use of force by the agents.