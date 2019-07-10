(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has banned sending defendants to jail for having unpaid jail debts. Governor Mike Parson has signed into law a bill scrapping court hearings for defendants to explain to a judge why they should not be in jail for failing to pay their jail bills. The legislation, taking effect August 28, will instead require jailers to use a civil collection process to collect board bills.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An automated Missouri system has been launched that has already used two-million dollars in unclaimed property for more than 18-thousand overdue child support cases. The Missouri State Treasurer’s Office and the Department of Social Services have partnered to match electronic files of past-due child support cases against the unclaimed property. Social Services can also now withhold unclaimed property before a parent owing child support can claim their belongings. In one case, more than 28-thousand dollars was collected from a parent with overdue child support.
(Jefferson City, MO) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is still processing about 71,000 individual tax returns and the state’s bill for late payments continues to climb. Those returns are worth at least eight-and-a-half-million dollars. As of June 1st, refunds issued by the state were considered late. As of July 1st, the Department of Revenue had paid taxpayers 641-thousand dollars in interest for late refunds, compared to about 200-thousand at the same time last year. The department says the delays are due to a new system.
(California, MO) -- A mid-Missouri man is accused of killing another man whose remains were discovered five years ago by a Moniteau County hunter. Twenty-nine-year-old Aaron Irwin of Jefferson City has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 stabbing death of Cody Thirlwall. A probable cause statement says Irwin told an inmate he was looking for Thirlwall around the time of the man’s death because Thirlwall had "ripped him off on a drug deal."