(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Legislature has passed new limits on punitive damages for liability lawsuits. The legislation would allow juries to award punitive damages only when plaintiffs prove by clear and convincing evidence that defendants “intentionally harmed” someone without just cause -- or acted with “deliberate and flagrant disregard for the safety of others.” The Republican and business-friendly bill heads to the governor for consideration.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The head of the Missouri Department of Economic Development is warning the state’s economic recovery could take years. Director Bob Dixon says he expects the state’s unemployment rate for April to be similar to the national rate of 14-point-seven percent. Dixon says it took five years for state revenues to recover from the Great Recession – when unemployment peaked at almost 10 percent in February 2010. He says the private sector will have to restore consumer confidence by exercising precautions like using personal protective equipment and sanitizing public areas if the Missouri economy is going to bounce back.
(North Kansas City, MO) -- A Missouri trooper has minor injuries from getting hit overnight by a vehicle during a chase in North Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says as the trooper exited his vehicle, the suspect turned his car around and allegedly struck the trooper. The trooper fired his gun. The 29-year-old suspect from the Kansas City metro area has been arrested.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A southeast Missouri man indicted on federal hate crime charges will make his first federal court appearance Thursday morning. Forty-two-year-old Nicholas Proffitt is charged with three felony counts for the April arson fire that caused major damage at the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau. The two-page indictment charges Proffitt with damaging religious property because of the property's religious character, using fire to commit a federal felony and damaging a building used in interstate commerce, through the use of fire. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed on April 29. According to the criminal complaint, the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau's video security system observed Proffitt throwing multiple objects through a glass window, causing it to break. Proffitt allegedly threw two containers into the center, through the broken window, and then is accused of splashing liquid inside the center and igniting it.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri House and Senate negotiators working on prescription drug monitoring program legislation have removed the fentanyl language that was inserted into the bill by the Senate. The bill now heads back to both chambers, where it needs one more favorable vote by Friday at 6:00 p-m. Missouri is the only state in the nation without a P-D-M-P, which is an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions within a state. Republican State Representative Holly Rehder has sponsored the bill for eight years.