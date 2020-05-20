(Chillicothe, MO) -- Authorities in northwestern Missouri are holding two suspects after a wild chase across at least three counties Tuesday. The incident started with a report of a stolen car in Carroll County. There was a chase and one man was arrested in Livingston County, though he wasn’t in the stolen vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol thinks he may have been called to pick up the car thieves and his name hasn’t been released. A Kansas man, 35-year-old Jesse M. Monreal, was found hiding in Livingston County. He’s being held in the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. Law enforcement agencies are searching for two more suspects.
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Convicted murderer Walter Barton has been executed by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Barton was found guilty of first-degree murder for the 1991 brutal stabbing death of 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler of Ozark. His death makes Missouri the first state in the nation to follow through with an execution since the coronavirus pandemic began. Missouri Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann says the nine witnesses were divided into three rooms big enough for them to stay six feet apart. They were screened before entering and given a face cover and hand sanitizer.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Sam Graves says he’s worried some people hurt financially by last year’s flooding may be victimized again if Congress doesn’t act. The Missouri Republican says FEMA is trying to reclaim some federal disaster assistance allocated last year. Graves says one family was awarded 12 thousand dollars to fix their flooded property, then FEMA came back, said the money was issued mistakenly and wanted to be repaid. Graves says the problem is most-pronounced in Holt County. He says the victims were caught in a 15-day gap caused by multiple applications for help by Missouri state government. Graves says these aren’t cases of fraud.
(Belton, MO) -- Belton police say the 54-year-old man shot by officers last weekend had threatened to kill his mother. They say William Mallow was armed with a machete when he was shot. Mallow is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and attempted assault. The confrontation and officer-involved shooting happened Sunday. Officers say Mallow was wounded when he refused to drop the weapon and advanced toward them. He remains hospitalized.
(Undated) -- McDonald’s restaurants in Missouri are ready to “super-size” their workforce. The fast-food company says it plans to hire more than 12 hundred new employees in the state over the next few weeks -- and that job could be a path to higher education. The news release said employees who work more than 90 days and 15 hours-a-week will be eligible for the Archways to Opportunity program which gives those workers a chance to further their education. They could earn a high school diploma, get 25 hundred dollars in college tuition assistance, or learn English as a second language.