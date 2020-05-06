(Jefferson City, MO) -- A group of Attorneys General from 11 states -- including Missouri -- are asking the U-S Department of Justice to start a federal investigation into suspected national price-fixing by meatpackers in the cattle industry. They say the coronavirus pandemic has magnified the issue because four packers control 80 percent of the beef market and they are able to charge high prices to consumers while live cattle prices are the lowest they have been in years. The group is hoping the D-O-J will see the number of people calling for an investigation and act.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate has voted to keep level funding for the state’s colleges and universities. Tuesday’s vote was 26-to-five. The House-approved version of the state budget would cut their money by 10 percent during the fiscal year starting July 1st. Senate budget leader Dan Hegeman says Missouri is likely to get more coronavirus funding which could be used for higher education. If the federal funds don’t come through, the 10 percent cuts would take effect. Both the House and Senate are agreed on keeping level funding for public K-through-12 schools.
(Columbia, MO) -- A 20-year-old Columbia man has entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder charges in a 2018 fatal shooting. Erick Libimbi will be sentenced in June. He and 20-year-old Alex Glay of Columbia were accused of shooting 14-year-old Nasir Smith to death during a drug deal. Glay is still waiting for his trial to start. Prosecutors say Smith contacted Glay wanting to buy marijuana. Glay said he didn’t sell drugs anymore, but he invited Smith to come to his apartment to smoke some pot. At some point, gunfire broke out and Smith was fatally wounded.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A St. Joseph man is going to prison for eight years for causing a fatal accident last September while he was impaired. Thirty-six-year-old Danielle Grable was killed when the vehicle they were in hit a tree. Jeremy Livingston pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in February. Prosecutors told the court Livingston was driving between 69 and 76 miles-an-hour at the time of the accident. The speed limit in that stretch of road is 25 miles-an-hour. He tested positive for alcohol and marijuana after the crash.
(Hannibal, MO) -- Hannibal police have arrested a 32-year-old Monroe City man for a weekend shooting. Eric Pulsifer was taken into custody Tuesday. Investigators say 29-year-old Justin Sims was shot just before 11:00 p-m Sunday. He was first taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital, then flown to another facility for treatment. Pulsifer is accused of being involved in the shooting, but police haven’t said what the involvement was.