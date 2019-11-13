(River Bend, MO) -- Fire investigators are trying to determine what started the flames which ignited two trailers filled with fireworks. That trailer started burning Monday northeast of Kansas City in River Bend. The fire caused an explosion, setting a second trailer on fire. Firefighters told television station K-S-H-B the fire was fairly easy to put out considering all the fireworks going off. No injuries were reported.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A campaign has been kicked off in Buchanan County by citizens opposed to building wind turbines in their area and at the very least, want certain regulations. Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer says there are no rules on the books for wind turbines. Sawyer says public hearings will be held before the county adopts final rules, which might come next year.
(Centerview, MO) -- State troopers say a Chilhowee man has been killed in a snow-related crash near Centerview in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 61-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on an ice-covered road and overturned. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The early snowfall caused major problems for travelers. The Patrol’s Lee’s Summit troop worked at least 76 snow-related crashes Monday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Healthcare I-T firm Cerner Corporation is laying off 60 workers in the Kansas City region. The company laid off 255 area workers in early September. Cerner has hired several thousand people so far this year and says the layoffs are an effort to pivot away from digitizing health records to a more profitable industry. Cerner is Kansas City’s largest private employer with more than 14-thousand employees.