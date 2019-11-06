(Kansas City, MO) -- The Paseo is returning to Kansas City. Voters overwhelming decided to restore the historic street’s name when they went to the polls Tuesday. The outcome will remove the name of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior from the 10-miles-long boulevard. Almost 70 percent of the ballots cast were for restoring The Paseo name.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Grant money is available to speed-up work to deliver broadband internet service to more Missourians. More than half of rural Missourians don’t have access to high-speed internet, but the grant will address that. It will free up five-million dollars to match up to half of the construction costs to expand high-speed internet to unserved, or underserved, areas of the state. Applications can be submitted December 4th through January 6th.
(Eureka, MO) -- An eastern Missouri man is accused of beating his grandparents with a golf club. Forty-year-old Jason King of Eureka reportedly got angry when his grandparents, in their 80s, accused him of stealing their medications. King allegedly hit his grandmother on the head several times. When his grandfather stepped in, King reportedly threw him to the ground and hit him with the club several times.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Drivers may notice several thousand Missouri transportation vehicles on the road Thursday, as part of the annual winter operations drill. The Missouri Department of Transportation says more than 35-hundred of its employees will be on highways reacting to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. During an average winter, MoDOT employees plow six-million miles of snow and ice, enough to go to the moon and back 13 times.